Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,924. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

