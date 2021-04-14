Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.31. 237,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,133,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

