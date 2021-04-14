Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

NYSE DIS traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $189.53. 256,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,321,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.81 and its 200 day moving average is $164.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $344.05 billion, a PE ratio of -119.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

