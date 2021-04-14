Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. PPL comprises approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co grew its position in PPL by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in PPL by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after buying an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,835,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PPL by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

PPL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 57,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,929. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

