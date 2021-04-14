Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 1,302 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical makes up approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,958. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.