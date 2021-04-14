Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 48,779 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,779 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. North American Management Corp purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 91,440 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. 538,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

