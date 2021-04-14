Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 577.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 42.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 85.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 16.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

CMI stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,744. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.26. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.93 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

