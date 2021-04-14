Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

