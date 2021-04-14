Bytom Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $276.04 million and $114.95 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.73 or 0.00426457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000852 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,669,903,988 coins and its circulating supply is 1,422,619,057 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

