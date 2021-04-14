Bytom Reaches One Day Volume of $109.96 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $273.69 million and approximately $109.96 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.22 or 0.00438473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000856 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,670,055,788 coins and its circulating supply is 1,422,770,857 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

