CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

