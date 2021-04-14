Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 1,279 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 99.4% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,148. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.42 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

