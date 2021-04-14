Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 224,392 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 192.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,392 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $20,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

