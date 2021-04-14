Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 23,325 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,129.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

ALXN stock opened at $155.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.82 and a one year high of $162.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.47.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.