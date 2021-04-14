Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 3,001 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $594,904,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock remained flat at $$124.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.68.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

