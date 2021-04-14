Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 3,291 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $18,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aptiv by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.43. 1,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,690. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $56.04 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

