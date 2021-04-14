Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 5,509 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $74.71. 19,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

