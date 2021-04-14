Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,244,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $4,952,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,543.68.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMG traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,539.69. 455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,033. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $752.23 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,441.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,380.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.