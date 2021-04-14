Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 1,611 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.34. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,821. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.27 and a 52-week high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.