Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 1,835 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.61.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $150.71 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $156.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.37.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

