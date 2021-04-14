Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 1,842 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $250.04. 6,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,707. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,157,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

