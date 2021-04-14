Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 192,821 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 234.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,821 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Caesars Entertainment worth $24,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZR. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,000. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

