Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 2,975 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $740,000. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $191.02. 18,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

