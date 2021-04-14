Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 50,639 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,288 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,639 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,394. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

