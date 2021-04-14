Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 97,970 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,017,736. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

