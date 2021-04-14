Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $171.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $92.13 and a 12-month high of $180.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

