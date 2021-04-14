Calamos Advisors LLC Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after buying an additional 202,196 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 190,810 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $109.15. 887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.40. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

