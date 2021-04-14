Calamos Advisors LLC Has $13.06 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Assurant worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $148.94. The company had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,896. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average is $132.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $148.74.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

