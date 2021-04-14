Calamos Advisors LLC Has $13.18 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

