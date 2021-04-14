Calamos Advisors LLC Has $13.67 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,111 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $255.23. 572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $136.38 and a 12 month high of $259.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.18.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.