Calamos Advisors LLC Has $15 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,793. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

