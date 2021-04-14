Calamos Advisors LLC Has $17.85 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of LPL Financial worth $17,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 4,661 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $628,955.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.44. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $148.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

