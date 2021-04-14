Calamos Advisors LLC Has $19.44 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Hess worth $19,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hess by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100,672 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 191.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 341,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 224,718 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hess by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hess by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.56. 10,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,073. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 17,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $986,419.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,741,934.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

