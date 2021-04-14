Calamos Advisors LLC Has $23.89 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,243 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Sysco worth $23,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,149.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

