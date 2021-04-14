Calamos Advisors LLC Has $24.74 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,681 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Xilinx worth $24,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xilinx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XLNX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

Shares of XLNX opened at $125.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.45 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $131.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

