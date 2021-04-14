Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

NYSE MO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 142.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

