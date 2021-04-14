Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

DE traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,195. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The stock has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

