Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,893 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.52. 38,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,730,925. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

