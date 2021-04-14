Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 1,875 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.05. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,188. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $204.70. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

