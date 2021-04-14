Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,743 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,896. The company has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

