Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,614 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.