Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Lithia Motors worth $21,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,146.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $622,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.08.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LAD opened at $386.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.84. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.45 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

