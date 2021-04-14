Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,547 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,509,000 after purchasing an additional 814,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,221,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

