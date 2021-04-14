Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 12,340 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $17,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 309,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

