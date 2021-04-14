Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 195,536 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,536 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

USB traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. 32,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.39. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

