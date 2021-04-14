Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 201,138 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 201,138 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of SLM worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. 47,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.