Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 28,458 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,458 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $1,023,677.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,710 shares of company stock worth $33,935,028 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of EW opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

