Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 64,062 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 64,062 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.93. 47,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,027,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

