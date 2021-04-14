Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 78,487 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,487 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $25,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.