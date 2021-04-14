Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 85,265 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,265 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marvell Technology Group worth $26,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

